Wexford Farmer wins top prize at annual malting barley excellence awards

Wexford farmer John Lancaster has taken home the top prize at annual malting barley excellence awards.

Boortmalt and Diageo, the largest producer of malted barley in the world and the largest purchaser of malted barley in Ireland respectively, have announced the winners of the Irish Malting Barley Excellence Awards (2023 Season) at a ceremony in The Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, attended by Guest of Honour, Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John Lancaster from Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford took the top prize, the Guinness Perpetual Cup for Malting Barley Excellence, at yesterday’s ceremony that brought together the best of the over 900 growers from the main barley supply regions of Ireland and the best seed producers.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate the work, tradition, and craft of Ireland’s barley growers as well as promoting sustainability in the supply chain. The Guinness Perpetual Cup for Malting Barley Excellence has been awarded to barley growers in Ireland since 1954.

Commenting on the win, John Lancaster said: “I am very proud to have been awarded the Guinness Perpetual Cup. This award is one of the highest accolades for those who spend our lives dedicated to cultivating and processing barley. It represents the ultimate recognition for our efforts and expertise. It means a lot to be recognized for all our work.

“The last few years have been challenging and it is hard to say what the next few years will look like. However, this award has given me a tremendous source of motivation to push on and continue to deliver an exceptional product that is transformed by the brewers at Guinness into a brand that is enjoyed throughout the world.”

The other regional growers who were shortlisted for the overall award were:

Marie Keegan, Hillview, Ardnagross, Kilmead, Co Kildare

David Kelly Ballybar Co Carlow

Michael J Whelan, Craanrue, Ballycarney, Enniscorty, Co. Wexford

R & R Farms (Robin Forrest), Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork

Niall O’Sullivan. Dromkeen House, Innishannon, Co. Cork

Tom Bowe, Rathmore, Stradbally, Co. Laois

Paul Cushen, Main Street, Stradbally, Co. Laois

Noel Hayes, Baylestown Consultancy UCL, Bealistown, Ballycullane, Co. Wexford

Liam Ryan, Fisherstown, Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford

Fergal Nolan, Whitefield, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Minister Martin Heydon commented, “I would like to congratulate all of this year’s Irish Malting Barley Excellence Awards nominees and in particular John Lancaster on winning the top prize. The growing of high-quality malting barley is a testament to the skill, dedication, and commitment of growers. Initiatives like these awards acknowledge the central role they play in the production of Guinness, one of Ireland’s most iconic products.

“As an island that is renowned for food and drink, Guinness stands out as one of Ireland’s most iconic products. Guinness owes much of its excellence to malting barley growers working diligently behind the scenes. I want to recognise Diageo and Boortmalt for honoring their contributions and I also extend my admiration to all growers for their dedication to the production of high-quality, sustainably produced grain and for their commitment to this important industry.”

Aidan Crowe, Operations Director at Diageo’s St. James’s Gate Brewery said: “Diageo, is extremely proud to partner with Boortmalt on these Awards that recognise and celebrate our local barley producers and suppliers. As a key ingredient, barley holds significant importance for us at St. James’s Gate, where we utilize over 130,000 tonnes annually and 300 tonnes daily for brewing Guinness. This accounts for around 12% of Ireland’s yearly barley production.

“The consistent and high-quality supply of malting barley from Ireland is indispensable to our business and in the great taste of Guinness that people have come to expect. I think Arthur Guinness in 1759 would be proud to see how far we have come while continuing to honour his commitment to quality and we could not do that without our suppliers.”

Peter Nallen, Chief Operations & Agriculture Officer at Boortmalt added: “Crop 2023 was very challenging for all concerned but the strength and robustness of the local malting barley supply chain ensured we were still able to source 100% of our malting barley requirements from locally grown Irish malting barley. We appreciate the professionalism and loyalty of all our malting barley growers. Our shareholders are supporting expanding our malting capacity in Athy. This latest extension will be carbon neutral through innovative in-house designed solutions using heat pumps and is fully aligned to our company strategy to be more sustainable and innovative for a better planet.”

