Wexford Firefighters Complete Life-Saving Suicide Prevention Training following increase in calls relating to mental health distress

Firefighters across County Wexford have successfully completed life-saving suicide prevention training to enhance their role as medical emergency first responders. Firefighters from Gorey, Enniscorthy, Bunclody, New Ross, and Wexford Fire Stations are now qualified in the QPR Suicide Prevention Training Programme, delivered by the Gorey-based charity, Futures In Mind (previously Talk To Tom).

QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade, Refer, equips participants with skills to assess a suicide crisis, identify appropriate language, and ask key questions to guide individuals in crisis safely towards support. This course provides essential training on how to respond sensitively and effectively, preparing firefighters to handle these high-pressure situations.

Addressing a Growing Need

Firefighters are increasingly encountering people in the midst of a mental health crisis during their duties as emergency responders, often stepping in when ambulances are in short supply. To address this need, Wexford County Council has proactively facilitated the training for its fire personnel.

Futures in Mind CEO Ray Cullen praised Wexford Fire Service for its initiative:

“Firefighters are finding themselves more frequently at the frontline of mental health emergencies. It is commendable that Wexford Fire Service has extended their considerable depth of expertise and knowledge by adding this new skill to help save lives.”

He continued:

“It is vital that first responders know the correct language to use when dealing with a person so distressed they may want to end their own life. Courses such as QPR are crucial not only to support those in crisis but also to protect the wellbeing of our responders. The training empowers them to approach these difficult situations with confidence and compassion.”

Two firefighters from the recent cohort were able to apply the training almost immediately, using their newly acquired skills to identify and support individuals in crisis—potentially saving two lives. Fire officers reported that the training has provided an organised and structured approach to handling mental health emergencies, making them feel more equipped to support the public in a crisis.

Wexford’s Chief Assistant Fire Officer, Colm McGrath, highlighted the significance of this training:

“The training and the feedback have been absolutely brilliant. It was fantastic to have the opportunity to train all our firefighters, which will benefit them both professionally and personally. Firefighters often meet people on some of the worst days of their lives, and in recent times, we have seen an increase in calls relating to mental health distress. This training gives our team the confidence to respond appropriately and potentially save a life.”

He concluded:

“We are proud to have firefighters from every station in Wexford equipped with the life-saving skills necessary to respond to suicide crises. I applaud everyone involved, including Wexford County Council, for prioritising mental health training for our team, and Ray and Futures In Mind for making this programme so readily available in the community.”