Origins of the word “Scalder” for local media company

Do you hail from Enniscorthy?

Well the origin of the word “scalder” is under discussion as part of a new documentary project focused on the history and culture of Enniscorthy.

Crannog Media have discovered through their investigations into the word that it might be connected to the old pig-processing plants in Enniscorthy, specifically the “scalding” process used to remove pig hair.

However, the full origins of the word remain uncertain, and Crannog media are now seeking local input to clarify its history.

Chris Hayes from Crannog Media said all input will be part of a documentary that will be shown in Templeshannon’s community hall in early December

Inputs can be made to “submissions@crannogmedia.ie”

Related