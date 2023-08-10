Wexford Fleadh 2024 logo revealed

The logo for the Wexford Fleadh 2024 has been revealed today. The Fleadh is set to take place in Wexford from the 4th to the 11th August next year, having been successful in our bid to host knocking out rivals Belfast.

Councillor George Lawlor has been in Mullingar to unveil the logo and took to his Facebook page earlier today with the announcement:

“Today in Mullingar we unveiled our logo and branding for Fleadh 2024 in Wexford. It contains many of the elements that make Wexford Town a historic, musical and all round great place to live and visit.

Loch Garman Abu”