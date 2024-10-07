Wexford GAA set to host Jobs Fair

Wexford GAA is set to host a jobs fair on Wednesday, October 16, from 5 to 8 PM, aimed at keeping young people in Wexford.

This event will take place at Chadwick’s Wexford Park and will showcase the GAA’s new facilities, allowing attendees to explore the venue while engaging with potential employers.

Various companies will be present, including K&K Windows, Aircon Mech, and Chadwick’s, offering a range of job opportunities from apprenticeships to senior roles.

The fair is particularly timely given the ongoing accommodation crisis for students. It will highlight local and international career options available in Wexford.

Organizers emphasize the importance of retaining young talent to support local sports and community engagement. Attendees are encouraged to bring their CVs and prepare for discussions with employers about available positions and career paths.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to fostering local employment opportunities and ensuring that young people have viable options to stay in their home county while pursuing their careers.

