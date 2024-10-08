Chair of New Ross Town Team welcomes increase in funding for rejuvenation of towns

Minister Alan Dillon has announced a 23% increase in funding for planning and local government in Budget 2025, bringing the total to over €279 million. This funding is meant to support important reforms and the upcoming Planning and Development Bill 2023, which aims to significantly improve Ireland’s planning system.

Some Key Highlights

Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF): The funding for the URDF will increase to €186 million. This money will help support over 400 projects focused on revitalizing towns and tackling vacant properties. Michael Sheehan, Chairman of the Town Team, expressed his support, saying, “I would like to welcome the huge increase and allocation to the urban and rural development funds that are transforming towns like New Ross in Co. Wexford. As chairman of the Town Team, I wholeheartedly welcome this input and look forward to the transformative effect of this investment.”

Support for Local Government: The Local Government Fund will provide nearly €595 million to help local authorities improve their services. Additionally, there is a strong commitment to digital transformation through the Local Government Digital and ICT Strategy, which aims for 90% of local authority services to be available online by 2030.

Minister Dillon highlighted that these investments are vital for enhancing the quality of life in communities and ensuring that local services can be delivered effectively. The increased funding will help towns and cities grow, making them better places for people to live, work, and visit.

Related