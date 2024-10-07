Pyjama picnics and story time when Ireland’s comfiest fundraiser comes to Wexford

With registrations officially open today, Monday, October 7, the excitement is building for Early Childhood Ireland’s National Pyjama Day 2024.

The event is set for Friday, November 22, and 120 Early Childhood Ireland member settings in Wexford are invited to host a cosy pyjama-clad, fun-filled day of teddy bear picnics, story time, pillow fights and much more.

This year marks 21 years since the inaugural National Pyjama Day, and this much-loved community event has gone from strength to strength ever since, raising more than €4.3 million for a host of charitable causes that support babies and children all over Ireland.

On the big day, children are sponsored by their families and friends to wear their pyjamas into Early Years and School Age Care settings. While the children are undoubtedly the stars of the day, the fundraiser would not be possible without the support of all of their wonderfully generous parents, guardians, grandparents and, of course, Early Childhood Ireland’s members in Wexford.

Children helping children

Funds raised on National Pyjama Day this year will go towards supporting Sensational Kids’ – an award-winning social enterprise that works with children who have sensory processing challenges – and Early Childhood Ireland’s Eco-Emotions project, which empowers educators and parents with the tools they need to support children in caring for themselves, their communities, and the planet.

Commenting on the 21st edition of National Pyjama Day, Early Childhood Ireland CEO, Teresa Heeney, said, “We are delighted to open registrations today and to work with our dedicated members to bring National Pyjama Day to Wexford once again. At its heart, National Pyjama Day is about children helping children, and we hope to see as many of them as possible participating in this fantastic day to support Sensational Kids and our Eco-Emotions project.”

Speaking about National Pyjama Day, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive, of partner organisation Community Foundation Ireland, said, “Exciting, passionate, and energetic, Sensational Kids creates lasting memories for children, parents, and educators. We celebrate the long-standing partnership between Early Childhood Ireland and the Community Foundation through National Pyjama Day. We are thrilled to support Sensational Kid’s project to better assist neurodiverse children and those with sensory processing differences, and we wish them every success in their important work ahead.”

