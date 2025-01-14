Wexford Gardaí see increase in mobile phone fraud

Wexford Gardaí say they are seeing an increase in frauds involving the sale of faulty mobile phones.

The scam involves a number of sites including done deal and facebook marketplace. The victim buys a phone which looks legit from the outside but when they take it home does not have the software advertised.

Figures compiled by Gardaí show €378 million was reported stolen through online fraud in the five years to the end of 2024. However, the actual amount stolen is known to be much larger, as many victims of online scams do not report their loss.

Unfortunately, fraudsters are coming up with a growing number of ways to deceive the public and Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher says if the price of a phone seems too good to be true it probably is.

You can hear the full interview with Sergeant Niall Maher here: https://pod.space/morningmix/news-from-around-the-garda-districts-with-sgt-niall-maher-3

