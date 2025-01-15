A Push for 24/7 Mental Health Service in Wexford

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Forde, alongside colleague Aoife Rose O Brien, have made a vital proposal to Wexford County Council, calling for the establishment of a 24-7 mental health service in the county.

The motion, which seeks the introduction of dedicated mental health beds in Wexford, comes in response to the growing need for local mental health resources. Currently, people experiencing mental health crises in Wexford must travel to Waterford for care, a journey Cllr. Forde believes is far too long for those in urgent need.

The motion was presented months ago and received unanimous approval from the council. Following this, a working group was established to explore the feasibility of creating these services. The group, which will be led by the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), will be composed of 10 Wexford County Councillor. Together, they will push for the development of the 24-7 mental health services in the region.

While the specific location for the service has yet to be determined, Tom Forde expressed hope that it could be situated at Wexford General Hospital. However, he emphasized that the working group would explore all potential sites to ensure the best possible solution. He also pointed out that previous discussions had suggested a nine-bed unit, but he believes the working group will need to assess the current needs and possibly expand the capacity based on Wexford’s population and demand.

He also acknowledged the incredible work being done by local charities, such as “It’s Good to Talk,” but stressed that charities should not be expected to fill the gap left by a lack of government support.

“This is not something that should be left to charities,” Cllr. Forde said, “We need the government to step in and provide the necessary resources to ensure that people in Wexford can access the mental health support they need, whenever they need it.”

