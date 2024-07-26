Wexford General Hospital to offer new mid wife led service

The Maternity Unit at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) now offers a new midwifery-led service: a Birth Reflections Clinic that is available to all women who attend or attended the maternity services in WGH.

This service started because The National Patient Experience Survey 2020 showed that the women attending the service wanted more opportunities to debrief their care.

The Advanced Midwife Practitioner therefore commenced this service in October 2023 to improve the care given and to meet the patients’ needs and expectations. The Clinic has had positive feedback but more importantly a positive patient experience.

Currently, the Birth Reflections Clinic is offered one day a week in WGH. Several women and partners have availed of this service. Women can self-refer or also the multi-disciplinary team of Midwives, Obstetricians, Physiotherapists, GPs and Public Health Nurses have all referred women to this new expanding service.

