World Elder Abuse Day in Wexford General Hospital

To mark World Elder Abuse Day 2024, the Medical Social Work Department at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) organised an information stand on the subject in the hospital’s canteen.

The displays provided basic information including the categories of abuse, how to react when staff receive a disclosure and how to report allegations of abuse.

The handouts included material on how to protect oneself from abuse in the future.

For more information contact the Medical Social Work Department at Wexford General Hospital.

