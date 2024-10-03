Wexford is in a “probable” mini recession

An economist & lecturer with SETU has said that Wexford is experiencing a mini recession.

Dr Ray Griffin said that since 2020, the region’s spending power has declined by 25%, largely due to rising costs of living and energy prices,

This has forced people to cut back on discretionary spending like dining out and holidays.

Dr Griffin said that while the national economy may appear stable, many indigenous businesses in Wexford are under pressure, with rising unemployment and stagnant wages failing to keep pace with inflation.

He said that the local economy is not growing strongly

https://pod.space/morningmix/economist-dr-ray-griffin-details-his-analysis-of-budget-2025

Related