Serious concerns over the SPHE Program in our Schools

Concerns have been raised by parents & teachers regarding explicit content in the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) program, particularly in certain textbooks.

One example includes a task asking children to discuss sensitive sexual topics, with their grandparents, which many find inappropriate.

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd who is also a school teacher is calling for better communication between schools and parents advocating for greater parental involvement in curriculum development.

Overall, there is a strong demand for a review of the SPHE content to ensure it aligns with community values and is suitable for students.

Speaking on Morning mix today Councillor Codd said, “I’ve been contacted by a lot of parents who have, I think, very fair and real concerns about the content of particular books that have been used in the SPHE program. Deputy Tobin, our party leader, has been raising the issue of the program for some time. I once was an SPHE teacher, but I’m no longer so after I raised particular concerns I had with the program. Now I think realistically the government has lost the confidence of a large number of parents in relation to this issue. Some of the books that are being used are quite explicit and not only the parents, but the children are telling me they’re not comfortable and not only that, but some of the teachers feel very uncomfortable.

When asked just how explicit the content was Councillor Codd said “Well, I would encourage parents to, to ask the children to get a look at their books. There are particular titles and particular issues that make the teachers quite uncomfortable as they do, as they do the children. It leaves us all in a difficult situation. So I would like to have, to see better communication

between the schools and the parents, I would like the parents to reassure them. When I say offensive, I mean, quite frankly, when one task asks that children are asked to go home and ask their grandparents in relation to masturbation, that’s a pretty uncomfortable, discussion for children with grandparents. What would I like to see differently? I would like to see more parental involvement here. “

