Wexford Man Wayne receives International Award

A Wexford man has been announced as one of just three global recipients of an international award, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of young people with epilepsy in raising awareness of the condition.

Wayne O’Reilly was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2016 and as he has stated himself, his journey with the condition has had plenty of “ups and downs”. Throughout his journey with epilepsy, Wayne has been open about his condition to educate others about epilepsy. As well as being one of the faces behind Epilepsy Ireland’s International Epilepsy Day awareness campaigns in 2021 and 2022, he has been a committed supporter of Epilepsy Ireland’s fundraising efforts and a regular presence in the media and on social media highlighting his own experiences of epilepsy.

Speaking about his work and award, Wayne said, “I don’t think of my volunteering work as ‘work’, nor do I really think about its impact. I put my hand up as I hope it can help others who are living with the condition or help the public break down the misconceptions they may have about epilepsy. One thing I passionately believe in is the need for members of the public to know the right things to do if they see someone having a seizure. Epilepsy can strike at any time to anyone. I was 23 when I had my first seizure and never thought it would happen to me, but people should educate themselves on seizure first-aid and be ready to help if needed. The best way I can help encourage them to do this is by being willing to help promote the message by sharing my own story with epilepsy.

“I was incredibly honoured and delighted to be nominated by Epilepsy Ireland for consideration to receive this award from the International Bureau for Epilepsy. I know each organisation can only put forward one nominee – and from my work with EI, I know just how many incredible volunteers and supporters that they have. I was speechless when I was nominated so to then receive it, was truly humbling!”

Commenting on Wayne receiving the Golden Light award, Epilepsy Ireland Advocacy & Communications Manager Paddy McGeoghegan said, “It is no surprise to us that Wayne has received this international accolade. At Epilepsy Ireland, we are fortunate to have incredible volunteers who go above and beyond to help raise awareness of epilepsy, and to support the work of Epilepsy Ireland. Wayne O’Reilly is the definition of an incredible volunteer! Whenever we have sought his involvement, the word “no” has not been in Wayne’s vocabulary. We were delighted to nominate him and are even more delighted to see his contributions being recognised by the international epilepsy community.”

Wayne will officially receive his Golden Light award at the International Epilepsy Congress which is taking place in Dublin next month. The event is the biggest international scientific epilepsy meeting and will see over 3,000 experts in epilepsy care attend the 5-day event at the Convention Centre from the 2nd to the 6th of September.

In a first for the congress, the event will feature two public information evenings which have been arranged by Epilepsy Ireland. The events feature some of the world’s leading experts discussing a range of topics of interest to people with epilepsy and their families. Further information on these events and details on how to register can be found by visiting http://www.epilepsy.ie