Wexford has been named in the top 5 best places to live in terms of work-life balance.

The study by Switcher.ie looked at the best place to live in terms of local amenities like primary schools, shops, transport and gyms.

Broadband, green spaces, house prices and crime rates are also factors with Castlebar coming out on top.

It also found that Wexford, Athlone and Wicklow are some of the top spots to catch up over coffee or pop out to the shops.

