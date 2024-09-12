Wexford people urged to check your lottery tickets!

A Wexford Lotto player celebrated a significant win of €115,105 in the Lotto draw held on Wednesday.

The lucky ticket, which was a Quick Pick, was bought on the day of the draw at the Take a Break store located in Wexford Hospital on Newtown Road in Carricklawn.

The winning numbers from the draw on September 11th were: 03, 12, 19, 24, 27, 38, with the bonus number being 32.

The National Lottery has urged players in Wexford to check their tickets, as one individual holds a prize of €115,105.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it secure. They can reach out to the prize claims team at 1800 666 222 or via email at claims@lottery.ie to arrange for claiming their winnings.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr noted that over 59,000 players across the country won prizes in the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, with the Wexford winner being the largest.

She encouraged anyone who purchased a ticket at the Wexford Hospital store to verify their tickets.

As there was no winner for the €4,050,030 jackpot in the midweek draw, the jackpot for Saturday’s Lotto is expected to grow to approximately €4.5 million.