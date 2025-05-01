High-Risk Forest Fire Warning in Place This May Bank Holiday Weekend

A Status Orange high forest fire risk warning has been issued across Ireland due to warm, dry weather conditions, which are expected to persist into the May Bank Holiday Weekend. Coillte is urging the public to remain vigilant during this high-risk period, particularly as visitor numbers to local forests increase.

The dry conditions are accompanied by low humidity and moderate winds, both of which increase the potential for fires to spread quickly, especially in woodlands and rural areas.

As more people head outdoors this weekend to enjoy nature, Coillte strongly advises against lighting fires or barbecues in or near forests or open land. The following safety guidelines should be followed:

Do not light fires outdoors in forests or open spaces.

Never attempt to fight forest fires – your safety is the priority.

Move to a safe location such as a car park or open ground, away from the fire.

Report the fire immediately to Fire and Rescue Services by calling 112 and providing the location.

Follow emergency evacuation instructions if directed by authorities.

Coillte is also advising landowners and rural users to stay alert, report any suspicious activity to An Garda Síochána, and ensure emergency access routes remain clear.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr. Robbie Staples is urging the public to abide by the warnings

