Walk to school Week in Wexford

Next week marks Walk to School Week, starting on Monday, October 7th, with 20 schools in Wexford participating in the initiative.

This week-long event promotes walking and sustainable transport as solutions to congestion around schools in Ireland.

The Green-Schools Travel Programme will work closely with schools to conduct walkability audits and climate workshops, equipping students and communities with tools to foster healthier travel habits.

A key highlight is Walk on Wednesday (WOW), where schools can track how many students walk or use Park & Stride to school, with the chance to win prizes.

The program aims to encourage community involvement in creating a safer and more enjoyable journey for children.

