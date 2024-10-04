Back to News

Walk to school Week in Wexford

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

St Marks NS in Jobstown

Next week marks Walk to School Week, starting on Monday, October 7th, with 20 schools in Wexford participating in the initiative.

This week-long event promotes walking and sustainable transport as solutions to congestion around schools in Ireland.

The Green-Schools Travel Programme will work closely with schools to conduct walkability audits and climate workshops, equipping students and communities with tools to foster healthier travel habits.

A key highlight is Walk on Wednesday (WOW), where schools can track how many students walk or use Park & Stride to school, with the chance to win prizes.

The program aims to encourage community involvement in creating a safer and more enjoyable journey for children.

