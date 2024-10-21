Wexford project comes out on top at Tusla Excellence and Innovation Awards

An online course titled “An Introduction to Disability Equality, Inclusion and Human Rights” was recognized at the Tusla Excellence and Innovation Awards for its role in promoting visibility and participation of disabled individuals in society.

Developed by the Disability Equality Specialist Support Agency (DESSA) in collaboration with several Children and Young People’s Services Committees (CYPSC) and other organizations, the course aims to address barriers faced by disabled people and raise awareness of disability issues.

Wexford CYPSC Coordinator Sheila Barrett accepted the award, expressing gratitude for the recognition and emphasizing the course’s focus on understanding disability through a human rights lens. Tusla CEO Kate Duggan praised the course for its enlightening approach to disability, commending the dedication of the team behind it.

