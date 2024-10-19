Next Government should have a dedicated Junior Minister for the ‘night time economy’ – Cllr. Sheehan

The next Government should have a dedicated Junior Minister for the ‘night time economy’, that’s the opinion of one county Wexford councillor.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan says restaurants and gastro pubs are suffering in towns and villages across the country.

He’s warning the downturn following Covid has left many small businesses shutting their doors at 6pm, with a knock-on effect for jobs, the community, tourism and the economy.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said:

“In towns, villages and in urban centers literally after six o’clock our areas are becoming urban wastelands. So I think we need a Minister with a dedicated area of support, a robust suite of initiatives that will support the local economy, support job creation, but more importantly support the restaurants, the pubs and the bars to stay open in the evening to promote positive social interaction.”

