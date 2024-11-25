Wexford residents urged to sign Irish Cancer Society’s petition

The Irish Cancer Society is urging Wexford residents to support better cancer care in Ireland. In 2023, 790 people in Wexford were diagnosed with cancer, and many face delays in receiving timely treatments. The society is asking the next government to fully fund the National Cancer Strategy, abolish hospital parking fees, and provide automatic medical cards for cancer patients.

They are also calling for financial support for those with life-limiting cancer diagnoses.

Wexford Cancer Stats: In 2023, around 790 people in Wexford were diagnosed with cancer.

. 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.

While survival rates have improved (from 3 in 10 surviving 30 years ago to 6 in 10 today), many cancer patients still face delays in referrals, tests, and treatments.

1 in 3 cancer patients did not start radiotherapy on time. Call to Action: The Irish Cancer Society urges Wexford residents to support their petition for improved cancer care, which can be signed at cancer.ie/petition.

People are also encouraged to engage with local election candidates to advocate for better cancer care. Wexford Community's Support: Wexford is known for its strong community support for the Irish Cancer Society, with initiatives like Relay for Life, Daffodil Day, and the Hope Center.

Relay for Life in Wexford has also gained international recognition, with local figures like Annette Healy honored globally for their contributions. Key Government Requests: Fully fund the National Cancer Strategy, including cancer prevention, early detection, and equal access to treatment.

Abolish hospital parking charges and provide automatic medical cards for cancer patients.

Provide financial support for patients with life-limiting cancer diagnoses, including help with energy and fuel costs for those in palliative care. How to Get Involved: Sign the petition online at cancer.ie/petition.

Speak with local election candidates about their plans for cancer care improvements.

