Wexford schools invited to compete for ‘Irelands Fittest’ TITLE

A call has gone out to schools in Wexford, and elsewhere across the country, from one of Ireland’s best-known Olympians, sprinter David Gillick who has joined forces with Fyffes once again in a quest to find ‘Ireland’s Fittest School 2025’.

Aimed at promoting the importance of exercise, fitness and healthy eating amongst young people, a central feature of the programme will be a series of exercise routines – recorded by Gillick, alongside Irish fitness trainer, Sharon Flanagan – which competing schools can adopt as part of their PE curriculum and against which performance will be measured and tracked online.

Running for 10 weeks from January 20th, the upcoming competition will see a new element introduced in which the top four schools from each province will compete head-to-head across four live regional qualifier events in April. The top school from Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster will then progress to May’s grand final at which the prize package will include €8,000 worth of sports equipment.

Previous ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’ winners were Donegal’s Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy (2022); Meath’s Gilson National School, Oldcastle (2023) and Waterford’s Touraneena National School (2024).

School registrations open January 6th and further details can be found online at www.fyffesfittestschool.ie

Related