Wexford shoppers will soon be able to collect their IKEA flat packs from Tesco.

When shopping on the Ikea website, shoppers will be able to select a Tesco location to pick up their purchases. As with Tesco’s own grocery collection service, the Ikea orders can be collected in the Tesco car park. The service will be free for orders worth more than €200. A €15 collection fee will apply for orders under that value.

IKEA has launched a new service in Mitchelstown, Drogheda and Naas from today, but six more sites including Wexford will come on stream later in the year. The company says the service will also come on stream in Limerick, Galway, Cork, Waterford, and Tipperary later this year.

Marsha Smith Retail Manager at IKEA Ireland says it’s a more sustainable way of operating. The pilot programme is part of a broader effort by Ikea to broaden the availability of its goods to customers around the country. It operates just one store in Ireland, on Dublin’s northside. It is the busiest Ikea store in the world. It also has an outlet in Belfast.

The trial will last for six months and is part of a pilot programme that was launched in the UK last year.