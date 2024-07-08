Wexford TD expresses serious concern over armed raid

Wexford Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen has raised some deep concerns about the recent S.F.P.A. raid on the offices of the Saltees fish Company. The S.F.P.A were accompanied by seven squad cars and up to 25 Gardaí and armed detectives.

Deputy Mythen Stated: “I would consider this an overaction and heavy-handed treatment of Fishers and their employees. This raid almost mirrors the one that occurred in 2004 by the SFPA in Killybegs resulting in neither a conviction nor an arrest. This is galling stuff when compared to the kids gloves approach to foreign fishing vessels and supertrawlers fishing in our territorial waters. The mail on Sunday reported last week a whistle blowers account of an incident involving a 126 mts. Long supertrawler the MVF Afrika. However, there was no squadron boarding this vessel or zealous questioning of personnel on board.”

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on fisheries raised this incident last week with the Taoiseach, Padraig MacLochlainn stated “that it is well known in the Irish Fishing communities that they hold a strong view that there is one rule for supertrawlers ,and super factory ships and another for our indigenous fishing fleet”.

Deputy Mythen continued,

“How fair is it that Belgium Boats can catch 80% of Black sole, the most lucrative fish in our waters, while the Irish Boats have a mere 4% Quota? In simple terms , Belgium boats catch between 3 and 7 tonnes of black sole a trip , fetching 20 Euros a Kilo, while Irish boats are limited to 100 Kilos per trip. This is an impossible rule to comply with. On the Ministers website it states ”Irish fishers are an economically vital part of our Nation. If you work in this sector you are contributing to the economic and environmental wellbeing of Ireland.” These words are sadly sounding very hollow in Co. Wexford’s coastline communities today.”

Listen back to the full interview with Johnny Mythen aired on Morning Mix today

Related