Wexford waters become special protection area for seabirds

A new special Protection Area for seabirds which is the largest area to be protected for birds in the history of the State has been announced.

‘Seas off Wexford’ will cover more than 305,000 hectares of important marine waters to improve protection for 20 species of birds.

The Seas off Wexford SPA surpasses the Northwest Irish Sea SPA as the largest site for marine seabirds.

The marine waters off the coast of Wexford mark the boundary between the Irish and Celtic Seas.

Ireland had aimed to make 10% of its waters marine protected by 2020 and today’s announcement brings this figure to just under 10% and it’s now hoped that the 10% milestone can be achieved this year.

The new SPA adjoins eight existing SPAs already designated in this area, four of which are designated for breeding seabirds, and the publication of detailed information and maps for the site brings certainty and clarity to a long-mooted proposal for protections for marine birds in this area.

Speaking today, Minister Noonan said:

“At 305,000 hectares, the Seas off Wexford SPA is bigger than County Wexford itself and the largest ever area to be protected for birds in the history of the State. I’m delighted to be able to announce this significant step forward for nature, and particularly for marine seabirds. This Government is working hard to ensure robust biodiversity protections, just as we are working hard to deliver on our offshore renewable energy objectives. Biodiversity action and climate action must go hand in hand, and we must continue to work together to protect nature while delivering a swift transition to more sustainable and renewable forms of energy.”

Related