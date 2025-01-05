Wexford Will Experience Cold And Icy Conditions For The Rest Of The Week

Wexford is facing several days of freezing temperatures leading to dangerous road conditions

Much of the Country saw heavy falls of snow in places last night, however Wexford fared best with only a sprinkle of snow on high ground.

Director of services with Wexford County Council Eamon Hore says council officials will be gritting priority roads for the coming week several times a day.

Elsewhere in the Country 30 thousand customers are without water while Bus Eireann has had to cancel a number of services in the south of the country.

