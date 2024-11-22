The tender process for the restoration of the historic Adoration Convent in Wexford has begun

Construction will start next spring and will take about 15 months to finish.

The estimated cost of the restoration is between €6&7 million & will be fully funded by Georgia Southern University.

It is expected that the restored building will house 56 students from Georgia Southern University

Speaking to South East Radio News was Labour General Election Candidate George Lawlor who said this project is a significant investment in Wexford’s historic fabric:

“So I’m delighted to announce that in excess of €6million will be invested by Georgia Southern University in the historic adoration convent in Wexford town in the coming 18 months.

Tender process for the restoration of this wonderfully iconic building has come in with build expected to begin in the spring of 2025. A 15 month restoration program will then come in

and students from Georgia Southern, 56 students, will be housed in this wonderful building from the middle of 2026. A great day for Wexford and a great day for the relations between Savannah and Wexford.”



Related