‘Wexford’s Biodiversity promoted through Art’

Young artists from schools all around County Wexford received their awards for the Wexford County Council Annual Artwork Competition 2024 in the County Hall on Monday 24th June. The artwork competition is an initiative run by the Environment Section of Wexford County Council in conjunction with Wexford Naturalists’ Field Club.

The theme of this year’s competition was ‘The Wildlife of Hedgerows.’ Councillor Pip Breen, Cathaoirleach Wexford County Council, presented prizes to 40 school children representing both primary and secondary schools.

Councillor Pip Breen stated ‘that the aim of the competition was to raise awareness of the importance of Wexford’s environment and to encourage all to explore its uniqueness as something to be valued and cherished. Hedgerows are precious habitats made up of native trees, shrubs, and flowers. They form a network of wildlife corridors across our landscape, providing food and shelter for insects, birds, and mammals’.

He encouraged all, to further explore Wexford’s magnificent hedgerows throughout all the seasons and said ‘in Autumn the flowers of the ivy provide a critical supply of nectar for insects and the hedgerow offers safe places for mammals to hibernate. Even in Winter deadwood provides nesting and breeding sites for insects and fruits and berries offer a vital source of food for birds and mammals. Summer brings warmer weather and hedgerows continue to support biodiversity. Caterpillars of moths and butterflies feed on the hedgerow plants’.

He stated that ‘The artwork displayed here today reminds, us all to look after our environment, a precious legacy for generations to come. We all have a role to play in learning more about biodiversity and protecting the natural heritage of Wexford.’

Councillor Breen thanked Don Conroy for providing the colouring sheet and thanked Wexford Naturalists’ Field Club for supporting the competition and sponsoring birdboxes. He also praised the young artists present and encouraged them to maintain a healthy respect for the environment as part of their lives.

The overall winner from Primary Schools was Ella Dundon, Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Bunclody and the overall winner from Secondary Schools was Júlía Ásmundsdóttir of Colaiste an Átha Kilmuckridge. The winning artwork was displayed in County Hall.

Prizes were also presented for the Snap into Action Competition, which is open to both schools and community groups. This competition encourages people from all walks of life to take action against litter.

Kilmyshall National School received first prize in the Snap Into Action School Competition and received a prize for €500. Wexford Educate Together National School and Caim National School were presented with runner up award of €250.

Enniscorthy Tidy Towns were the winners in the Snap Into Action Community Group Competition and received a prize of €500. Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group and Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns were presented with runner up award of €250.

Councillor Pip Breen congratulated all involved and praised the groups for all their voluntary work in Keeping Wexford Beautiful.

Full List of Artwork Winners

Category Prize Name of student School Name

Junior Infants 1st prize Freddie Bowe Ballyduff National School

2nd prize Saoirse Ryan Castlebridge National School

3rd prize Sophia Gallagher Ballyduff National School

Highly CommendedGrace Dermody Danescastle National School

Highly CommendedAoife Kennedy Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Senior Infants 1st prize Áine Redmond Ballymurn National School

2nd prize Caragh Masterson Nolan St Kevin’s N.S ,Tara Hill

3rd prize Amelia Foley Clongeen National School

Highly CommendedLaura Duncan Screen National School

Highly CommendedAoibheann Doyle Marshalstown National School

1st & 2nd Class 1st prize Nancy O’ Keefe Marshalstown National School

2nd prize Kaylee Rose Lejawa Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

3rd prize Sophia Earle Ballyduff National School

Highly CommendedEmily Ryan St Kevin’s National School,Tara Hill

Highly CommendedMason Doyle Glenbrien National School

3rd & 4th Class 1st prize Erin Roche Ballyduff National School

2nd prize Rachael Gahan Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Joint 3rd prize Méabh Maguire Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Joint 3rd prize Faye Bobrov St Kevin’s National School,Tara Hill

Highly CommendedMya Joshua St Kevin’s National School,Tara Hill

Highly CommendedNina Redmond Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

5th & 6th Class 1st prize Nicole Rossiter Piercestown National School

2nd prize Leah Denby Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Joint 3rd prize Mila Colfer Danescastle National School

Joint 3rd prize Ruth Fenlon Marshalstown National School

Highly CommendedRuairi Bates Piercestown National School

Highly CommendedKiara Lacey Piercestown National School

1st – 3rd year 1st prize Noah Cleer Good Counsel College, New Ross

Joint 2nd prize Cillian McCarthy St Peter’s College, Wexford

Joint 2nd prize Charlie Silva St Peter’s College, Wexford

Joint 3rd prize Gabriel O’ Byrne St Peter’s College, Wexford

Joint 3rd prize Karyna Vykrovska Colaiste an Atha, Kilmuckridge

Highly CommendedClarissa Robbertse Colaiste an Atha, Kilmuckridge Highly CommendedArianaBoland Colaiste an Atha, Kilmuckridge

4th – 6th year 1st prize Joanne Carroll Colaiste an Atha, Kilmuckridge

2nd prize Piero Raferty St Peter’s College, Summerhill

3rd prize Cormac Deane St Peter’s College, Wexford

Highly CommendedAlex Murphy Hughes St Peter’s College, Wexford

Overall Winner Primary School Ella Dundon Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Bunclody

Overall Winner Secondary School Júlía Rós Ásmundsdóttir Colaiste an Atha, Kilmuckridge

Snap Into Action Primary School Winners

Winner Kilmyshall National School

Runner Up Caim National School

Runner Up Wexford Educate Together National School

Snap Into Action Community Group Winners

Winner Enniscorthy Tidy Towns

Runner Up Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns

Runner Up Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group

