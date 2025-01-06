Wexford’s Car Market Trends in 2024: A Steady Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

In 2024, Wexford saw a positive trend in its new car market, with a slight increase in new car registrations. The county registered a total of 2,907 new cars, a 2.04% rise compared to 2,849 in 2023.

This increase reflects Wexford’s growing market share in the overall Irish car sales, which rose from 2.33% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024.

Despite a small dip in the overall national market for new cars, Wexford’s performance remains a noteworthy highlight.

However, the electric vehicle (EV) sector in Wexford experienced a slight setback in 2024. New electric car registrations dropped by 15.59%, from 513 in 2023 to 433 in 2024. This decline reflects the national trend, where overall electric vehicle sales saw a decrease.

Despite this, Wexford’s market share for electric cars increased slightly, from 2.24% in 2023 to 2.48% in 2024. This suggests that while the number of EVs sold has decreased, Wexford continues to play a significant role in the adoption of electric vehicles, keeping pace with the changing dynamics of the automotive market.

The figures highlight an ongoing shift in Wexford’s automotive landscape. While the broader national trends in electric vehicle sales may have slowed, Wexford’s market share in the EV sector shows its commitment to sustainability and greener driving options. Looking ahead, the outlook remains positive for Wexford, with expectations for more electric vehicles on the roads as the transition to cleaner technologies continues.

As the county remains engaged in this transformation, it signals a positive future for Wexford’s automotive sector, despite the challenges faced in the broader electric vehicle market.