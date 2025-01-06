Boil Water Notice Issued for Ferns Public Water Supply

Uisce Éireann, in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), have issued a Boil Water Notice for approximately 1,723 customers served by the Ferns public water supply.

The notice comes after elevated turbidity, which has impacted treatment at the Ferns Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann is taking swift action to address the issue and protect public health while working towards lifting the notice in the shortest possible timeframe.

Affected Customers: Customers can verify if they are affected by entering their Eircode at www.water.ie or by calling Uisce Éireann’s 24/7 customer care helpline at 1800 278 278. A map of the affected area is also available on the water.ie website.

What to Do: All affected customers must boil water before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, or making ice. Here are the specific recommendations:

Boil water for drinking, making drinks, preparing salads, brushing teeth, and making ice.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, and flushing toilets, but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

To boil water, bring it to a rolling boil and allow it to cool before storing it in a refrigerator or cool place.

Additional Safety Measures:

When preparing food that won’t be cooked, such as washing salads, use boiled water.

Care should be taken to prevent children from swallowing bath water.

For infant formula, use boiled tap water that has been allowed to cool or use bottled water that has been boiled once.

Uisce Éireann’s Jim Fitzgerald expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the Boil Water Notice and reassured customers that the company is working hard to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible. The company follows stringent EU drinking water regulations and takes immediate action to address water quality issues. Vulnerable customers registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct notifications.

