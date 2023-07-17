WSPCA appeal for information about emaciated and lame cob found in river

The WSPCA responded to a report over the weekend of an emaciated cob in a river.

Immediate veterinary attention was sought as the cob displayed a swollen leg and was very lame.

Following an X-ray it was determined that the animal had suffered a broken leg 3-4 months prior – the animal then had to be euthanised.

Barbara Bent from the WSPCA outlined the events when speaking to South East Radio News.

She also made an appeal to anyone with information about the inured cob to contact the WSPCA:

“We received a report of a cob in a river and responded immediately last weekend only to find this cob with a very swollen leg and very lame. Immediate veterinary attention was sought and the leg was X-rayed and there was a complete break just above the knee which the Vet says was there for at least 3 to 4 months, especially with the state of his hoof.

The WSPCA asks the public if you see anything like this, please call our Office 053 9143919 or our emergency no 0879884373 urgently.

This unfortunate animal has suffered sever pain for a long period of time. Also if by any chance someone knows who owned the cob to please contact the office.

Land owners should be aware if someone dumps an animal in your land legally you can be held responsible so it is crucial that you report it to the Garda and if the animal is unwell or injured they will contact the Wexford SPCA.”