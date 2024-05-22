143 County Wexford community organisations approved for Government funding worth €180,280.85

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 143 County Wexford community organisations have been approved Government funding in the form of minor grants.

“Following recommendations made by Wexford County Council, the Government’s Department of Rural and Community Development has now approved minor grants for funding 143 locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across County Wexford. The funding awarded comes to €180,280.85.

“While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area. Among the groups benefitting from such funding, there are GAA clubs, animal rescue organisations, community development groups, music groups and many more community organisations. I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to deliver grant funding that makes a real difference to County Wexford communities.

See below a full breakdown of the organisations to receive funding

Wexford Wexford Scout Group Wexford Town €1,550.00 Wexford Wexford Scout Group Wexford Town €1,810.00 Wexford Wexford Kilmore Scout Group Kilmore €1,000.00 Wexford Adamstown Community Development Association Adamstown €1,810.00 Wexford All Blacks AFC Bridgetown €1,310.00 Wexford Amigo Productions Enniscorthy €1,810.00 Wexford Ardamine residents association Ardamine €1,090.00 Wexford ArtBank Bunclody Bunclody €1,000.00 Wexford Association of Wexford Polish school Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Ballindaggin Development Group Ballindaggin €1,090.00 Wexford Ballycanew Community First Responder (CFR) Team Ballycanew €1,000.00 Wexford Ballycanew Men’s Shed Ballycanew €1,530.00 Wexford Ballycullane Tidy Towns Ballycullane €1,810.00 Wexford Ballygarrett Youth Club Ballygarrett €989.00 Wexford Ballymitty Community Development CLG Ballymitty €1,810.00 Wexford Bannow & Rathangan Agricultural Show Carrig-on-Bannow €450.00 Wexford Bannow Historical Society Carrig-on-Bannow €1,000.00 Wexford Bayview Drive Residents Association Wexford Town €1,810.00 Wexford Bellefield Youth Club Enniscorthy €1,000.00 Wexford Blackwater Historical Society Blackwater €300.00 Wexford Blackwater Racing Pigeon Club Blackwater €1,090.00 Wexford Bridgetown Community Development Bridgetown €1,000.00 Wexford Bunclody Bridge Club Bunclody €1,000.00 Wexford Bunclody Kilmyshall Drama Group Bunclody €1,490.00 Wexford Bunclody Polo Club Bunclody €1,810.00 Wexford Caim Community Development Group (CCDG) Caim €1,810.00 Wexford Camolin Community Development Association CLG Camolin €1,000.00 Wexford Campile United Soccer Club Campile €1,000.00 Wexford Carrig-on-Bannow Tidy Towns Carrig-on-Bannow €1,750.00 Wexford Castlebridge Community Hall Castlebridge €1,000.00 Wexford Castlebridge Horticultural and Agricultural Show Committee Castlebridge €980 Wexford Castledockrell Amenity Group Castledockrell €1,000.00 Wexford Castletown Community Alert Castletown €1,000.00 Wexford Celtic Roots Bree €1,810.00 Wexford Chipper’s Sanctuary Gorey €1,000.00 Wexford Clonard Girl guide Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Coolgreany Tidy Towns Coolgreaney €1,160.00 Wexford Courtown BMX Club Courtown €1,000.00 Wexford Courtown Heritage Group Courtown €1,000.00 Wexford Courtown Tidy Towns Courtown €884.95 Wexford Craanford Community Field Trust Craanford €1,000.00 Wexford Craanford Drama Group Craanford €1,270.00 Wexford Crannóg Na Leanaí Ballymoney €1,000.00 Wexford Croghan Barrack Community Project Gorey €1,000.00 Wexford CWCW (Enniscorthy) CLG trading as Reach Ability Enniscorthy €1,480.00 Wexford DMP Athletics Club Wexford Town €999.00 Wexford Enniscorthy Community Alliance Enniscorthy €1,000.00 Wexford Enniscorthy Mens Shed Enniscorthy €1,000.00 Wexford Enniscorthy Theatre Company Enniscorthy €1,070.00 Wexford Enniscorthy Tidy Towns Enniscorthy €900.00 Wexford FAB Coolcotts Community Development Project CLG Wexford Town €1,760.00 Wexford Fdys Scoil Spraoi Na Leanai New Ross €1,000.00 Wexford Ferns Bridge Club Ferns €1,000.00 Wexford Ferns Diocesan Youth Service Ferns €1,385.00 Wexford Ferns Tidy Towns Ferns €1,000.00 Wexford Ferns Utd AFC Ferns €1,000.00 Wexford Foulksmills Tidy Towns Foulksmills €1,090.00 Wexford Galbally Sports & Leisure Club Ballyhogue €1,761.12 Wexford Glenbeg Point Residents Association Ardamine €1,410.00 Wexford Glynn Barntown GAA & Community Complex Glynn €1,000.00 Wexford Glynn youth club Glynn €537.72 Wexford Glynnkillurin CFR Glynn €1,000.00 Wexford Gorey Community Development Group Gorey €1,090.00 Wexford Gorey Youth Services Gorey €1,300.00 Wexford Grantstown Voluntary Housing Wellingtonbridge €1,000.00 Wexford Hewitsland residents estate New Ross €700.00 Wexford HFC Concert Band Wexford Town €1,320.00 Wexford Hillbrook Lawn Tennis Club Enniscorthy €1,780.00 Wexford Hollyfort Development Group/ Tidy Towns Gorey €900.00 Wexford Irish Street Arts, Circus & Spectacle Network CLG Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Irish Sudden Infant Death Association t/a FirstLight Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Killanne Development Group Killanne €1,780.00 Wexford Kilmore Community Hall Kilmore €1,710.00 Wexford Kilmore Quay Community Development Association Kilmore €1,810.00 Wexford Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Community Enterprise Kilmuckrdige €1,740.00 Wexford Kilmuckridge Men’s Shed Kilmuckrdige €1,000.00 Wexford Kilrane Tidy Village Group Rosslare Harbour €1,810.00 Wexford Kiltealy Mens & Women Woodhub Shed Kiltealy €1,380.00 Wexford Kyle Forge Culture Centre CLG Crossabeg €1,810.00 Wexford Loch Garman Brass Band Wexford Town €600.00 Wexford Monageer Parish Grotto Group Monageer €1,460.00 Wexford Monaseed community Development group Gorey €1,810.00 Wexford Moyne Rangers Enniscorthy €1,640.00 Wexford Murrintown community centre Murrintown €1,000.00 Wexford New Ross RFC New Ross €1,000.00 Wexford New Ross Sparks Basketball Club New Ross €1,810.00 Wexford Newbawn Development Group Newbawn €1,810.00 Wexford North Wexford Historical Society Kilanerin €1,000.00 Wexford Oulart Community Centre Oulart €1,090.00 Wexford Oylegate Community Centre Oylegate €979.00 Wexford Oylegate Parish Development Committee Oylegate €820.00 Wexford Poulpeasty Hall Committee Clonroche €1,810.00 Wexford Rainbow Youth Club New Ross – FDYS New Ross €1,000.00 Wexford Ramsgrange Mens Shed Ramsgrange €1,240.00 Wexford Rathangan Parish Hall Rathangan €1,000.00 Wexford Rathangan Youth Club Rathangan €1,275.00 Wexford Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Limited Rathgarogue €1,810.00 Wexford Rathnure Development Group Rathnure €1,810.00 Wexford Rathnure Squash Club Rathnure €1,810.00 Wexford Relay For Life Wexford Wexford Town €1,810.00 Wexford Rosslare Harbour Kilrane Envirnment Group Rosslare Harbour €1,275.00 Wexford Sacre Coeur Boxing Club Enniscorthy €1,810.00 Wexford Seashell Girl Guides Ballygarrett €1,000.00 Wexford Senior Citizens Concern CLG Ramsgrange €885.00 Wexford Shamrocks GAA Club Enniscorthy €500.00 Wexford Shelmalier GAA Club & Community Grounds Curracloe €1,160.00 Wexford Soul Sanctuary Camolin €1,810.00 Wexford South East Regional Family Support Network (SERFSN) Wexford Town €996.30 Wexford South West Wexford Family Resource Centre Ramsgrange €999.95 Wexford Southend Family Resource Centre Wexford Town €899.65 Wexford St Annes GAA Club Rathangan €1,090.00 Wexford St Fintans Social Club/Taghmon Day Centre Taghmon €1,810.00 Wexford St Josephs AFC Kilmuckrdige €1,810.00 Wexford St Joseph’s Community Centre CLG Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford St Mogue’s Community Group Fethard-on-Sea €1,000.00 Wexford St. John’s Volunteers GAA Club Wexford Town €1,060.00 Wexford St. Marys Day Care Centre Tagoat €1,810.00 Wexford St. Michael’s Theatre New Ross €1,000.00 Wexford St.Killians Athletic Club Crossabeg €1,000.00 Wexford Summerhill Girl Guides Wexford Town €1,090.00 Wexford Synergy Gymnastics Ballycogley €1,810.00 Wexford Taghmon Camross GAA Club Taghmon €1,810.00 Wexford Taghmon Darts Club Taghmon €1,090.00 Wexford Taghmon Family Resource Centre Taghmon €1,700.00 Wexford Templeudigan GAA Handball Club Ballywilliam €975.16 Wexford Ten Lives Cat Rescue Monamolin €1,000.00 Wexford Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council Terrerath €1,810.00 Wexford The Gap Arts Festival Wexford Town €1,810.00 Wexford Tidy Towns Edible Wexford Project Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Tohaggard Womens Shed Tomhaggard €1,000.00 Wexford Tomhaggard Community Development Group Tomhaggard €1,810.00 Wexford Tomhaggard Pastoral Group Tomhaggard €997.00 Wexford Wellingtonbridge Tidy Towns Project Wellingtonbridge €1,810.00 Wexford Wexford Girl Guides Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Wexford K9 Search and Rescue Adamstown €1,810.00 Wexford Wexford Light Opera Society Wexford Town €1,000.00 Wexford Wexford Marathon Club Wexford Town €600.00 Wexford Wexford Pride Kiltealy €950.00 Wexford Wexford Services – Peter Bradley Foundation T/A Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Ballymurn €1,810.00 Wexford Wexford Sub Aqua Club Kilmore €1,130.00 Wexford Wexford Wildcats (Roller Derby Team) Saltmills €1,760.00 Wexford Wexford Working Mens Club Wexford Town €1,190.00 Wexford Woolgreen Walking Club Ferns €1,000.00

