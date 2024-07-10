16 Wexford clubs receive funding under the Community Climate Action Programme

The successful recipients of funding under the Community Climate Action Programme have been announced.

There were 16 successful applications in total.

Wexford County Council and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications announced the applications that were successful in securing funding, which are spread across all five municipal districts in the County.

They include Yola Hedge School which received almost €13,000, St Martin’s GAA Club and Enniscorthy Community Allotments which each received approximately €19,000.

Buffer’s Alley GAA Club got just over €18,000 while the 12th Wexford Scouts Horeswood were awarded €20,000. Marshalstown/Castledockrell GAA Club got just over €21,000.

Our Lady’s Island Community Development, New Ross Rugby FC, and Rosslare Development Association will all receive approximately €33,000, while Bannow-Ballymitty GAA Club will receive €40,000.

Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association and Glynn Barntown were awarded €49,000, while Naomh Eanna GAA Club and the Faythe Harriers Hurling & Camogie Club received just over €72,000.

The largest allocations went to South West Wexford Family Resource Centre who received almost €85,000, and Reachability Enniscorthy, Kilcannon who received just shy of €90,000.

