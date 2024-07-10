Tickets now on sale for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024 events

The Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann are pleased to announce that tickets for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024 events are now officially available for purchase.

From 4th to 11th August 2024, Wexford Town will host the world’s largest celebration of Irish traditional music and heritage, welcoming over half a million people to the Sunny Southeast.

Fans can now purchase tickets to see some of the best traditional music acts live throughout the week.

With this year’s theme of ‘A Fleadh for All’, the festival promises an inclusive and diverse events programme with something for everyone, including Cherish the Ladies, Seoid, Maurice Lennon Trio, and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Cathaoirleach of the Fleadh Executive Committee, Eddie Taaffe, said:

“Each year, these gigs are a highlight in a week filled with unforgettable music. We’re thrilled to bring such exceptional talent to Wexford for the Fleadh Cheoil this year. These performances will showcase the very best of traditional Irish music and culture, offering a truly unique experience for both Wexfordians and visitors alike.”

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and Wexford Credit Union.

For ticket purchases and more information, visit:

https://fleadhcheoil-wexford.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows

