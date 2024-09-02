Two Wexford motorists clocked speeding by Gardaí on “Slow Down” day

An Garda Síochána began a 24 hour national “Slow Down” day starting from 7am this morning – Monday 2nd September.

Between 7am and 5pm today, Gardai detected 170 vehicles travelling over the speed limit.

In Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, a driver was recorded driving 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R772 Clavass.

Gorey RPU detected a BMW coupe travelling at 121km/h in an 80km/h speed limit zone. The driver will be receiving a €160 fine and 3 penalty points on their driving licence.

Over 90,000 vehicles were speed-checked during this 10-hour period and the operation continues until 7am tomorrow.

The aim today is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding with the return of schools across County Wexford.

There will be additional traffic on the roads, in particular younger vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists and school buses dropping and collecting school children.

This speed enforcement operation is supported by the Road Safety Authority.

An Garda Síochána conducts a number of high profile National Slow Down days every year. The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

As summer draws to a close, seasonal weather changes creep in and we look to shorter, darker evenings ahead; driving conditions will become more challenging.

Wexford Gardai said: “We wish to remind all drivers to please drive within the speed limits – on every day of the year”.

