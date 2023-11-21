21 Co. Wexford Men’s Sheds eligible for Government funding

It has been revealed that 21 County Wexford Men’s Sheds are eligible for Government funding.

Men’s Sheds in Taghmon, Gorey, Enniscorthy, Ballyhogue, Caim, Kiltealy, Ballymore/Mayglass, Bridgetown, Cushinstown, Kilanerin, Wexford, Rosslare, Our Lady’s Island, Kilrane/Rosslare, Ramsgrange, Kilmuckridge, New Ross, Ballycanew, Courtnacuddy, Bunclody, and the Shamrocks are all eligible for grants up to the value of €3,000 respectively. The funding will go towards running costs such as heating, electricity utility and insurance bills.

Speaking about the investment, Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD explained that “the funding is designed to assist Men’s Sheds with their running costs such as their heating, electricity utility and insurance bills. Men’s Sheds serve as a terrific resource, benefitting many people in communities across County Wexford. Their role in tackling isolation and offering a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for people of all ages to come together and socialise, share skills and work on meaningful projects. It’s very positive that this Government funding announced today will serve as a helping hand to Men’s Sheds in terms of paying a bill or even carrying out small improvements to their facilities.”

