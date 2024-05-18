Mounting anger over shortage of school bus places

A protest took place today Saturday in North Wexford to highlight the shortage of school bus spaces.

Its estimated up to 200 students across County Wexford don’t have a school bus place come September

More than one hundred cars travelled in convoy to Gorey from Buffers Alley GAA grounds and back again

This is the first in a series of planned protests by the parents aimed at securing a service from the area

Parents from a wide area took part to highlight their frustration at the ongoing shortage of bus passes for students

