Fast Fashion Project Secures Enniscorthy Students Sustainability Award at Young Social Innovator Finals

Students from Coláiste Abbain in Adamstown, Enniscorthy received the EirGrid ‘Sustainability For Our Planet Award’ at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin recently.

Impressing judges with their project entitled “Slow Fashion”, the fourth-year students embarked on a mission to curb fast fashion consumption amongst their student peers and educate them about its harmful environmental impacts.

Now in their 23rd year, Young Social Innovators (YSI) supports excellence in youth-led social innovation nationwide, where young people are given a voice on issues that matter to them.

Over 35 teams, made up of 300 students from secondary schools across Ireland successfully pitched to a panel of expert judges to earn a place on the 2024 shortlist. From there, 17 overall and individual category winners, including the team from Coláiste Abbanin, were announced on stage by the Awards presenters, broadcaster Zara King and former Hometown boyband member Dayl Cronin.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, partnered with Young Social Innovators to develop the EirGrid Sustainability for Our Planet Award, which encourages young people to think about how society can live and consume more sustainably.

Congratulating the students on their award, Head of Public Engagement at EirGrid, Sinead Dooley said, “EirGrid is transforming Ireland’s power system for future generations. We understand the value of creating a dialogue with the wider society; and believe it is incredibly important to listen to and involve young people who are the driving force behind climate action efforts.

“This award recognises young people’s efforts to create and innovate solutions to climate action and energy and will empower them to be active ambassadors for a cleaner energy future.”

Related