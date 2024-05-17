Gardaí in Wexford were were involved in a high speed chase this week

Gardaí in Wexford were involved in a high speed chase this week.

The incident began when Gardai were conducting patrols in the Killinick area at approximately 11pm on Wednesday when they signalled for a car to stop.

The car failed to stop when directed to do so and a managed containment operation was put in place.

The vehicle came to a stop when it collided with two other cars on the N11 in the Oylegate area.

Three persons, including the driver and passenger of the vehicle involved in the pursuit and the driver of another vehicle, were conveyed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of this collision.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

