30 years later – Odour problems at Ballyminaun in Gorey continue

Despite promises of a resolution, 30 years later the odour problems at Ballyminaun in Gorey continue to disrupt the lives of people living in the area.

The odour issue, has been caused by a local mushroom composting plant. Back in October of last year Wexford County Council has appointed an Independent Odour Consultant to review development proposals submitted by Custom Compost Ltd. to determine whether it will alleviate the odour issue that has affected local residents for decades. Fianna Fail Councillor Joe Sullivan says the problem remains and is now calling on Wexford County council to take the appropriate action and work in conjunction with the company to solve the problem.

Speaking on Morning Mix Councillor Sullivan says there has been resolutions in other areas in the country who had similar problems.

You can hear that interview with Councillor Sullivan on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/fianna-fail-councillor-joe-sullivan-discusses-a-number-of-topics

Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran is on air weekdays from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.