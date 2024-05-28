Sports Update 28/05/2024

SOCCER

Italian Enzo Maresca is set to be appointed as the new manager of Chelsea.

Maresca guided Leicester City to the Championship title and is in talks with the London club.

The 44 year old previously worked with Pep Guadiola at Manchester City.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five year contract with the club.

The Spaniard led the Birmingham club to fourth in the Premier League, securing Champions League qualification.

Republic of Ireland interim boss John O’Shea will name his squad later for the upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Nathan Collins, Evan Ferguson and Gavin Bazunu will miss the matches.

The women’s squad are also building up to Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Sweden at the Aviva Stadium.

The Girls in Green are still searching for their first points of the campaign.

Defender Louise Quinn says it will be a tough match.