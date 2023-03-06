488 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Wexford Primary Schools and 217 in Secondary Schools

The Department of Education can confirm that as of 1 March, 488 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in primary schools across Wexford. 217 are enrolled in Secondary Schools in the county. This is unchanged from February’s figures.

Nationwide, 14,931 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland. Out of that figure, 9,650 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 5,281 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Current data indicates an enrolment rate of 91% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on http://gov.ie/Ukraine

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.