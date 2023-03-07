Good News for Accessibility at Ballymoney Beach

Good news for Ballymoney beach-goers. It has been announced that funding as been approved to improve accessibility at the popular sea side attraction.

Senator Malcolm Byrne confirmed to South East Radio News that a tender is now out for the design of the path works. The plan is for the path as well as the accessible toilet to be in place for the Summer Season.For those who use wheelchairs or with mobility difficulties, this is really positive.

Located a stone’s throw from Gorey, Courtown and Arklow, Ballymoney Beach is a little slice of paradise during the quiet spring, winter and autumn months. Ballymoney North Beach is an extremely popular beach. There is a southern beach nearby, and both are connected by a good sized lane over the the rocks.

This beach has a lifeguard station and other amenities like toilets and a shop can be found at the southern beach.