5 Wexford motorists found under the influence of drink or drugs

Following the 1st bank holiday of 2023 Wexford Gardaí have revealed some of the road offences committed over the weekend.

According to Enniscorthy Sergeant Niall Maher a total of 5 motorists were found to be under the influences of drink or drugs when stopped on local roads.

Speaking on Morning Mix on Tuesday morning, Sergeant Maher re-iterated the dangers that come with driving under the influence.

He said for some people the message still isn’t getting through and they are hoping to reduce road traffic collisions and fatalities.

Sergeant Maher is asking for co-operation from the public and is urging drivers and pedestrians to take care on the roads.

Pedestrians and cyclists are being reminded to wear hi vis jackets and use torches and lights to increase their visibility on the roads. Parents are being called to park safely and legally when dropping off and collecting children from schools and all drivers ae being urged to wear seatbelts and not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.