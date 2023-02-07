Wexford General Hospital sees jump in numbers waiting on trolleys

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Wexford General Hospital has seen a jump in the number of people waiting on trolleys.

30 patients are currently on trolleys this morning that’s an increase of 22 from Friday, when there was 8.

Nationally 532 patients are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals this morning. 403 are in emergency departments, while 129 are in wards.

The worst affected facility today is University Hospital Limerick, with 86 people waiting for a bed.

South East Radio has reached out to Ireland East Hospital Group for comment. In a statement to South East Radio News, they say

“Wexford General Hospital’s (WGH) Emergency Department (ED) is very busy with high numbers of patients attending over the Bank Holiday Weekend, many of whom had complex needs requiring admission. There are significant numbers of admitted patients awaiting ward beds and significant delays in ED.

Staff in WGH are encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending their ED. This is to help protect patients who need urgent and emergency care. WGH regrets that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care, such as Out of Hours GP Service and pharmacies, before attending an ED. In emergency situations, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

Staff in Wexford General Hospital would like to thank the General Public for their patience and understanding at this time.”