A part of Wexford’s history to be demolished in the coming months

A part of Wexford’s iconic Dun Mhuire Theatre will be demolished in the coming months.

The back hall part of the building will be demolished. Demolition of the old Tesco and Crazy Prices site is set to commence in March with a plan to demolish the theatre to follow.

Over the years the much-loved theatre has played host to the likes of Aslan and Hermitage Green, along with numerous pantos and even the Wexford Opera Festival.

In 2021 Director of Services with Wexford County Council Tom Enright laid out an ambitious plan for the rejuvenation of the south end of town, which has seen a number of business closures over the last number of years. It focused on the wholesale demolition of derelict sites on South Main Street and the opening up of a new civic space joining it with Crescent Quay and allowing for new developments.

The demolition of the old Tesco/Crazy Prices buildings will come the creation of a new “temporary car park.

Speaking to South East Radio News Mr Enright said plans will commence in March with further advancements in the coming months.