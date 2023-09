18 years after it burned down, the site of the old Murphy Flood’s in the heart of Enniscorthy remains unchanged.

The site was acquired by Wexford Council in March of this year and in April, plans were revealed for a new library, retail and office space and 18 two-bed apartments

Councillor Jackser Owens raised the issue of the delays to the sites development at The Council meeting on Monday.

He says that it remains an eyesore and is calling for development to start.

