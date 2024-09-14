A well known Wexford business woman has passed away

The death has taken place of a well known business woman in Wexford.

Mary Bowe of the Marfield House Hotel, Courtown Road in Gorey, passed away at Wexford General Hospital in the early hours of yesterday (Friday 13th) morning.

She was the wife of the late Ray Bowe and is survived by her two daughters Margaret and Laura and her brothers Monsignor Jimmy Murphy and Sean Murphy.

She will be missed by her large circle of family members and friends.

She is reposing at the Marlfield Hotel on Monday 16th September from 3-6pm with removal on Tuesday at 11.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church for mass at 12 noon.

She will be laid to rest at St Michael’s Cemetery afterwards.

