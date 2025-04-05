Enniscorthy RFC Win Division 2C Title Following Dramatic Final Day

In what turned out to be a dramatic day in Division 2C of the AIL, Enniscorthy RFC have won the title, and will be promoted to Division 2B next season.

A 29-26 win over Belfast Harlequins in Deramore Park in Belfast this afternoon (Saturday), and a loss for Midleton at the hands of Monkstown (26-24) ensured that Enniscorthy leapfrogged the Cork side, who had sat atop the table for most of the season.

Enniscorthy finished the season with a total of 64 points, one point ahead of Midleton.

Tomás Stamp, Nick Doyle, Daniel Pim and Davy Murphy were all on the score sheet for the Slaneysiders, who can now look forward to playing Rugby against the likes of Wanderers, Dungannon and Sligo among others next season.