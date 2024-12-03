SETU Hosts PROMOTE Event for Early Career Female Researchers

On 13 November, South East Technological University (SETU) proudly hosted the third PROMOTE Project training session, an initiative designed to support early career female researchers. This session, part of a collaboration between four partner universities, focused on providing guidance for career progression and opening up diverse career opportunities both within and outside academia.

Dr. Allison Kenneally, Vice President for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at SETU, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of retaining women in research. She highlighted the transformative potential of the PROMOTE project and encouraged attendees to engage with the PROMOTE online platform, underscoring the critical role of mentorship, including peer-to-peer mentoring, throughout a research career.

A career panel provided valuable insights from experienced researchers, illustrating how academic research can lead to varied career paths. The panel included Dr. Geraldine Canny, Dr. Aisling O’Neill, Dr. Denise McGrath, Dr. Luciana Herda, and Dr. Blanca Suarez-Bilbao, who discussed topics such as identifying personal values, balancing work with family life, and practical strategies for working parents. They also highlighted the importance of mentoring, networking, and leveraging available support systems.

Dr. Geraldine Canny, Head of Research at SETU, reflected on the session, stating, “The PROMOTE training exemplifies our commitment to creating an inclusive research environment. By equipping early career female researchers with the necessary tools and networks, we are paving the way for a more equitable and innovative research community.”

Dr. Michael Scriney from the Insight Research Ireland Centre for Data Analytics at Dublin City University provided an overview of the PROMOTE online platform, which offers early career researchers access to resources, networking opportunities, and support to advance their careers.

The event also featured a career skills workshop on transferable skills, led by SETU’s HR Business Partner for Research, Eimear Fitzpatrick. The session focused on how researchers can translate their skills for different sectors and craft compelling applications. Eimear shared practical advice on presenting research experience in a way that resonates with employers, helping researchers feel more confident in pursuing new opportunities.

The day concluded with in-person networking and interactive discussions, fostering a supportive environment as researchers look ahead to the next stage of their careers.

The PROMOTE project, funded by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and supported by the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics, is a collaborative effort between Maynooth University (MU), South East Technological University (SETU), Munster Technological University (MTU), University of Limerick (UL), Dublin City University (DCU), University College Cork (UCC), and the University of Galway. Together, these institutions are working to #promotewomen and #buildthenetwork online. The project is coordinated by Christine O’Sullivan, PROMOTE Project Manager at Maynooth University.

